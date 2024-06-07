Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALKT

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,248.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,788,946 shares of company stock worth $47,534,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.