ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Jaume Pons Sells 20,000 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $318,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 5.5 %

ALXO opened at $9.28 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

