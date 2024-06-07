American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Shares Down 6.8%

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 320,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 634,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on American Battery Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
