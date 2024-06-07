American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

American Lithium Trading Up 3.1 %

American Lithium stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. American Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in American Lithium by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in American Lithium by 166.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Lithium by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 891,959 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

