American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sanjay Goel Sells 3,504 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $199.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

