American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sanjay Goel Sells 3,504 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $199.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.30.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.