Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $425.51 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $442.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

