Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $28.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMLX opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,348,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,573 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,840 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,756,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 855,540 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,131,000 after purchasing an additional 932,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 707,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

