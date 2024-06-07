Analysts Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Target Price at $174.14

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 420,820 shares of company stock worth $47,896,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANF opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

