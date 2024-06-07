Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $215.64

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Applied Materials stock opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $225.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,814,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after buying an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,974,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,699,000 after buying an additional 1,092,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

