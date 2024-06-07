Analysts Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $49.24

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 40.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,339,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 485,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $107,276,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 71.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

