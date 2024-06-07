Analysts Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $300.74

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of FDX opened at $250.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx has a one year low of $220.02 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 451.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

