Analysts Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT at $114.00

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.21. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

