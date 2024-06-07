Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $83.00

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 106,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

