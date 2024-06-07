Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $150.85

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NBIX opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,997 shares of company stock worth $28,773,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after purchasing an additional 273,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

