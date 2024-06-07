Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Price Target at C$25.48

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at C$22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.09.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.46%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

