Analyzing 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) and Its Competitors

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $250,000.00 -$3.77 million -0.33 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.68 billion $153.26 million -3.31

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.0% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -78.95% 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,990.49% -285.16% -33.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6581 19051 45333 946 2.57

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 595.65%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.86%. Given 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals rivals beat 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Washington, District Of Columbia.

