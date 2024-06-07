Analyzing AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvidXchange and Backblaze’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $380.72 million 5.82 -$47.33 million ($0.15) -71.53 Backblaze $102.02 million 2.47 -$59.71 million ($1.42) -4.27

AvidXchange has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Backblaze, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

AvidXchange has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Backblaze has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AvidXchange and Backblaze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -8.10% -1.75% -0.52% Backblaze -48.62% -105.67% -38.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Backblaze shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AvidXchange and Backblaze, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 1 5 5 0 2.36 Backblaze 0 0 4 0 3.00

AvidXchange currently has a consensus price target of $13.04, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Backblaze has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.64%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Summary

AvidXchange beats Backblaze on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company serves real estate, community association management, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, hospitality, and media sectors through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

