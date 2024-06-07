Analyzing Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) & Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Universal Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -13.07% -55.14% -14.95% Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dynatronics and Universal Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dynatronics presently has a consensus target price of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 847.63%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and Universal Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $40.61 million 0.05 -$4.97 million ($1.19) -0.34 Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynatronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. It also offers physical therapy and rehabilitation products, which include therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes; and power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and retail distributors and equipment manufacturers. It also exports its products in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

