ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Ori Gutwerg Sells 2,985 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

