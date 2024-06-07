Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.84. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 15,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $49,229.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,009 shares of company stock worth $182,130. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anixa Biosciences

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.