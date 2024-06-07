AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis Sells 6,990 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of APP stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APP. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

