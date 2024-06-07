Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

