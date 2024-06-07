Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 1.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 89,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 578,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Ascot Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$474.35 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.005022 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

