AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,514 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $116,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZN opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $250.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.