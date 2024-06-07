Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Up 0.1%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53. 565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
Auckland International Airport Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auckland International Airport
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.