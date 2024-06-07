Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Up 0.1%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53. 565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Auckland International Airport Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.