Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $250.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $226.92 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $162.32 and a one year high of $229.98. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,777 shares of company stock worth $2,654,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $102,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.