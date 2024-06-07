Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 7% Higher

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.45 and last traded at $119.09. Approximately 82,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 611,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

