BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.71

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as high as $18.26. BAE Systems shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 5,718 shares traded.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

