Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $16.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BANC opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

