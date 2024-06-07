Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

