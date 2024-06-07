Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Daryl Raiford Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 31st, Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 805 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $16,422.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $20.98 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $4,079,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $1,143,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

