Bank of America Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Buy

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,142. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 33.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

