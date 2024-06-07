Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

