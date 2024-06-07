Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,769,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of EQT by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

