Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Banpu Public Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.
Banpu Public Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Banpu Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.
Banpu Public Company Profile
Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.
