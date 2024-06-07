Barclays Lowers Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $232.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.94. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $144.08 and a 12-month high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ferguson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ferguson by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Ferguson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,379,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1,790.4% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.