Barclays Lowers Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $232.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.
Ferguson Stock Performance
Ferguson stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.94. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $144.08 and a 12-month high of $224.86.
Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
