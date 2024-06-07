Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance

LON:BEMO opened at GBX 560 ($7.17) on Friday. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 425 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £66.08 million, a P/E ratio of 56,000.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 543.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.07.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

