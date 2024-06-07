Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance
LON:BEMO opened at GBX 560 ($7.17) on Friday. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 425 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £66.08 million, a P/E ratio of 56,000.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 543.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.07.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile
