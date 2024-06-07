Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBWI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.8 %

BBWI opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 180.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 145.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 268,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

