Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $129.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.