Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.21 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

