Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $276.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.35. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

