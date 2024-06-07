BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Shares Up 3.9%

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.15 and last traded at C$13.10. 848,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 799,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.61.

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.50.

