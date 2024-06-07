Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Chairman Marcus Lemonis Buys 17,075 Shares of Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BYON stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Beyond, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYON. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

