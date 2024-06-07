BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,803 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $36,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

