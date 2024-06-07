BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,804.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $103,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,804.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,713 shares of company stock valued at $601,896 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

