Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BFSP opened at GBX 98 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.45. Blackfinch Spring VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.26).

About Blackfinch Spring VCT

(Get Free Report)

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.