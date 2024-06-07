BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
BHV opened at $10.95 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.08.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
