Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Blue Bird Stock Down 1.2 %

BLBD stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

