Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $150.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,410 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,361,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $32,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $23,028,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

