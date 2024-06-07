Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.45. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 614,531 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

